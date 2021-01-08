Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why we need to test COVID-19 tests

By Charles Reynard, NIHR Doctoral Research Fellow and CONDOR collaborator, Manchester University
Gail Hayward, Associate Professor of Primary Care, University of Oxford
Joy Allen, Senior In Vitro Diagnostic Evaluation Methodologist, Newcastle University
Richard Body, Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Manchester
Share this article
During the first peak of the coronavirus pandemic, it became apparent that the processing of the standard COVID-19 test using nasal swab samples, while considered a gold standard, was slow, taking over 24 hours to give results in most cases.

As demand for quicker test results increased with supplies running low, scientists and engineers rushed to fill the gap at scale for rapid diagnostic testing that would replace the standard real-time…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How will vaccines affect the length of England's lockdown?
~ Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther gives a boost to diversity in STEM – a Black engineer's take on personal and professional inspiration
~ What is Pure Land Buddhism? A look at how East Asian Buddhists chant and strive for buddhahood
~ Why do smoke alarms keep going off even when there's no smoke?
~ Vaccine delays reveal unexpected weak link in supply chains: A shortage of workers
~ It is difficult, if not impossible, to estimate the size of the crowd that stormed Capitol Hill
~ Thousands of Brazilians who won elections as Black candidates in 2020 previously ran for office as white
~ The uncomfortable questions facing Capitol Police over the security breach by MAGA mob
~ 5 strategies for cultivating hope this year
~ Gaming has benefits and perils – parents can help kids by playing with them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter