Why we need to test COVID-19 tests
By Charles Reynard, NIHR Doctoral Research Fellow and CONDOR collaborator, Manchester University
Gail Hayward, Associate Professor of Primary Care, University of Oxford
Joy Allen, Senior In Vitro Diagnostic Evaluation Methodologist, Newcastle University
Richard Body, Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Manchester
During the first peak of the coronavirus pandemic, it became apparent that the processing of the standard COVID-19 test using nasal swab samples, while considered a gold standard, was slow, taking over 24 hours to give results in most cases.
As demand for quicker test results increased with supplies running low, scientists and engineers rushed to fill the gap at scale for rapid diagnostic testing that would replace the standard real-time…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, January 8, 2021