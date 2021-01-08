Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF requests urgent adoption of moratorium on arrests of journalists

By assistante Afrique
NewsAs journalists continue to be arrested arbitrarily at an alarming rate in Somalia and as a presidential election draws nearer, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the country’s authorities to urgently implement a promised moratorium on detaining journalists for presumed offences in connection with their work.The latest victims include Kilwe Aden Farah, a freelance journalist who was arrested for covering a protest against rising prices in the semi-autonomous northeastern region of Puntland on 27


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


