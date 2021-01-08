Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: No Justice for Victims of Downed Plane

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image In this January 11, 2020, people gather for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of the Ukraine plane crash at the gate of Amir Kabir University in Tehran, Iran. © 2020 AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File (Beirut) – Iranian authorities have failed to conduct a transparent and credible investigation into the shooting down of Ukraine International Airline flight 752 on January 8, 2020, which killed all 176 passengers and crew onboard, Human Rights Watch said today. Iranian authorities should commit to a genuinely transparent investigation and cooperate with international…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ How will vaccines affect the length of England's lockdown?
~ Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther gives a boost to diversity in STEM – a Black engineer's take on personal and professional inspiration
~ What is Pure Land Buddhism? A look at how East Asian Buddhists chant and strive for buddhahood
~ Why do smoke alarms keep going off even when there's no smoke?
~ Vaccine delays reveal unexpected weak link in supply chains: A shortage of workers
~ It is difficult, if not impossible, to estimate the size of the crowd that stormed Capitol Hill
~ Thousands of Brazilians who won elections as Black candidates in 2020 previously ran for office as white
~ The uncomfortable questions facing Capitol Police over the security breach by MAGA mob
~ 5 strategies for cultivating hope this year
~ Gaming has benefits and perils – parents can help kids by playing with them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter