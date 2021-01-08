Tolerance.ca
What’s next for Trump: Will he face charges after leaving office? Will he pardon himself?

By Thomas Klassen, Professor, School of Public Policy and Administration, York University, Canada
Among the central pillars of American politics is that presidents accept electoral loss with dignity and generosity. At the same time, those defeated have not been hounded and jailed for their actions while in power.

This differs markedly from democracies like Brazil and South Korea, where defeated presidents have been regularly jailed when their opponents…


