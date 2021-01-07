Tolerance.ca
Cities could get more than 4°C hotter by 2100. To keep cool in Australia, we urgently need a national planning policy

By Mark Maund, Research Affiliate, School of Architecture and Built Environment, University of Newcastle
Kim Maund, Discipline Head – Construction Management, School of Architecture and Built Environment, University of Newcastle
Marcus Jefferies, Senior Lecturer School of Architecture and Built Environment, University of Newcastle
SueAnne Ware, Professor and Head of School of Architecture and Built Environment, University of Newcastle
Cities occupy just 3% of the Earth's surface, yet more than half the world's population live in urban environments. We need nation-wide plans to keep our cities cool so no one gets left behind.


