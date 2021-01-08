Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘This is the USA?’ The Caribbean reacts to the Capitol protests

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Share this article
As thousands of Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol on January 6, Caribbean netizens couldn't help but notice the term 'shithole country' had now been turned on its head.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ RSF asks Senegal to amend its new press law
~ Brisbane's COVID lockdown has a crucial difference: it aims to squash an outbreak before it even starts
~ Myanmar: Kirin Should Sever Military Firm Ties
~ Hong Kong: Mass Arrests of Pro-Democracy Politicians
~ The Capitol, a day later
~ With mass arrests, running for office in Hong Kong is now not only futile, it can be criminal
~ The insurrection at the Capitol challenged how US media frames unrest and shapes public opinion
~ What’s next for Trump: Will he face charges after leaving office? Will he pardon himself?
~ Cities could get more than 4°C hotter by 2100. To keep cool in Australia, we urgently need a national planning policy
~ Rohingya Arrested in Myanmar Just for Traveling
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter