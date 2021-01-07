Enabling better aging: The 4 things seniors need, and the 4 things that need to change
By Don Drummond, Stauffer-Dunning Fellow in Global Public Policy and Adjunct Professor at the School of Policy Studies, Queen's University, Ontario
Duncan Sinclair, Professor of Health Services and Policy Research, Queen's University, Ontario
Canadians are living longer, but are they living well? The challenges to aging well go beyond the problems in long-term care. Substantial change to Canada's support service systems is long overdue.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 7, 2021