Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Kirin Should Sever Military Firm Ties

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Storage tanks and fermentation chambers of beer making at Kirin Brewery Nagoya, Kiyosu City, Japan, July 23, 2019. © 2019 The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images (Tokyo, January 8, 2021) – Japan-based Kirin Holdings Company, Ltd. should publish its investigation report on the military-owned Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd. (MEHL) and swiftly cut ties with the company, Human Rights Watch said today. Kirin announced the conclusion of an investigation by Deloitte Tohmatsu Financial Advisory LLC on January 7, 2021, but declined to publish the report for confidentiality reasons.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ RSF asks Senegal to amend its new press law
~ Brisbane's COVID lockdown has a crucial difference: it aims to squash an outbreak before it even starts
~ ‘This is the USA?’ The Caribbean reacts to the Capitol protests
~ Hong Kong: Mass Arrests of Pro-Democracy Politicians
~ The Capitol, a day later
~ With mass arrests, running for office in Hong Kong is now not only futile, it can be criminal
~ The insurrection at the Capitol challenged how US media frames unrest and shapes public opinion
~ What’s next for Trump: Will he face charges after leaving office? Will he pardon himself?
~ Cities could get more than 4°C hotter by 2100. To keep cool in Australia, we urgently need a national planning policy
~ Rohingya Arrested in Myanmar Just for Traveling
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter