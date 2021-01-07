Tolerance.ca
A history of childbirth in the UK – from home, to hospital, to COVID-19

By Tania McIntosh, Principal Lecturer in Midwifery, University of Brighton
My daughter was pregnant, and gave birth, in 2020. She attended every antenatal appointment and scan alone. Her partner sat on a chair on an empty hospital corridor while she was in early labour on the ward. Hers is now a normal experience for women. The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged assumptions about the childbearing year. Some features of this change are very clear. Others will take much longer to see and to understand.

