Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Mass Arrests of Pro-Democracy Politicians

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Pro-democracy activists who were elected from unofficial pro-democracy primaries, including Joshua Wong, far left, attend a press conference in Hong Kong, July 15, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Kin Cheung (New York) – The Hong Kong government should not file charges against the 53 pro-democracy politicians arbitrarily arrested on January 6, 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. All were arrested for “subversion” under Hong Kong’s draconian National Security Law (NSL), which the Chinese government imposed on June 30, 2020. The 53 men and women arrested span the spectrum of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ RSF asks Senegal to amend its new press law
~ Brisbane's COVID lockdown has a crucial difference: it aims to squash an outbreak before it even starts
~ ‘This is the USA?’ The Caribbean reacts to the Capitol protests
~ Myanmar: Kirin Should Sever Military Firm Ties
~ The Capitol, a day later
~ With mass arrests, running for office in Hong Kong is now not only futile, it can be criminal
~ The insurrection at the Capitol challenged how US media frames unrest and shapes public opinion
~ What’s next for Trump: Will he face charges after leaving office? Will he pardon himself?
~ Cities could get more than 4°C hotter by 2100. To keep cool in Australia, we urgently need a national planning policy
~ Rohingya Arrested in Myanmar Just for Traveling
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter