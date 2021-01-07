Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pikas are adapting to climate change remarkably well, contrary to many predictions

By Andrew Smith, Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, Arizona State University
Pikas – small cousins of rabbits – live mainly in the mountainous US west. They've been called a climate change poster species, but they're more adaptable than many people think.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


