Human Rights Observatory

Libya: Militia Terrorized Town, Leaving Mass Graves

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Residents of the Libyan town Tarhouna who were abducted or reported missing between 2014 and 2020. © 2021 Private (Beirut) – Hundreds of residents of the Libyan town Tarhouna were abducted or reported missing between 2014 and 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. Authorities of the country’s Government of National Accord (GNA) say that they have discovered 27 mass graves in Tarhouna since June, but that they have yet to identify the bodies. At least 338 residents of Tarhouna were reported missing after the local al-Kani militia, known as Kaniyat, took control of the…


