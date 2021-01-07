Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan: Registration Barriers for Independent Groups

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Azimbay Ataniyazov, second from the left, and Chiroq’s members, Nukus, Uzbekistan, February 1, 2020. © 2020 Human Rights Watch (Berlin) – Uzbek authorities are severely hindering the work of independent nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) with excessive and burdensome registration requirements, violating their right to freedom of association, Human Rights Watch said today. Uzbekistan has carried out some human rights reforms in recent years under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. But the government has refused to allow the registration of NGOs that seek to work on sensitive…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ France: RSF files third complaint against Paris police prefect
~ Three ways to move more while working from home
~ Why do regrets over lost love often stop us being happy – and how can we move forward?
~ Pikas are adapting to climate change remarkably well, contrary to many predictions
~ Why do people have more children in the north of Europe than in the south?
~ Effective job search requires good emotion management
~ Connected workouts can help you get fit alongside virtual buddies during the pandemic
~ US Capitol protesters, egged on by Trump, are part of a long history of white supremacists hearing politicians' words as encouragement
~ How the transition from communism has left Bulgaria's elderly out in the cold
~ The power of emojis: How a 🤯 or a 👏🏽 in tweets engages more people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter