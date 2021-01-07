Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Crocodiles today look the same as they did 200 million years ago – our study explains why

By Max Stockdale, Teaching Associate, Vertebrate Macroevolution and Palaeoecology, University of Bristol
Share this article
One of the most enduring tropes about crocodiles is to describe them as “living fossils”. They are cold, slow moving and scaly, so they look like how one might picture a dinosaur. Like many clichés, there is an element of truth to this comparison. The crocodiles from 200 million years ago look surprisingly like the ones we know today.

But why have the modern crocodilians, including crocodiles, alligators and caimans, changed so little over such an immense span…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ France: RSF files third complaint against Paris police prefect
~ Three ways to move more while working from home
~ Why do regrets over lost love often stop us being happy – and how can we move forward?
~ Pikas are adapting to climate change remarkably well, contrary to many predictions
~ Why do people have more children in the north of Europe than in the south?
~ Effective job search requires good emotion management
~ Connected workouts can help you get fit alongside virtual buddies during the pandemic
~ US Capitol protesters, egged on by Trump, are part of a long history of white supremacists hearing politicians' words as encouragement
~ How the transition from communism has left Bulgaria's elderly out in the cold
~ The power of emojis: How a 🤯 or a 👏🏽 in tweets engages more people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter