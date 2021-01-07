How Australia can phase out coal power while maintaining energy security
By Daniel D'Hotman, DPhil Candidate, University of Oxford
Steven Hamilton, Visiting Fellow, Tax and Transfer Policy Institute, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
The end of coal-fired generation in Australia is inevitable. But the federal government can do more to ensure an orderly transition to renewables – avoiding price spikes and supporting workers.
- Wednesday, January 6, 2021