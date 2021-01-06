Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why I might not go back to El Salvador

By Melissa Vida
Share this article
'Nearly 20,000 Salvadorans were killed from 2014 to 2017. That’s more violent deaths than in several countries that were at war during those years, such as Libya, Somalia and Ukraine.'


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Putting Mary at the centre of Christmas is a challenge to South Africa's prosperity gospel
~ Many of us overestimate our exercise levels – here's how to calculate how much you really do
~ Hilaria Baldwin, cucumber-gate, and why being bilingual is complicated
~ School budgets have held up better than expected in some states, but looming cuts will hurt learning long after pandemic ends
~ In Mike Pence, US evangelicals had their '24-karat-gold' man in the White House. Loyalty may tarnish that legacy
~ What is a margin of error? This statistical tool can help you understand vaccine trials and political polling
~ Legalizing marijuana, once a pipe dream on Capitol Hill, takes an important step forward
~ Trump tapped into white victimhood – leaving fertile ground for white supremacists
~ The fascinating story of placebos – and why doctors should use them more often
~ Cats with round faces and big eyes might be cute, but you can't tell how they're feeling – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter