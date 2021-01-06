Curious Kids: Could someone become a superhero in real life?
By Sarah Hainsworth, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean and Professor of Materials and Forensic Engineering, Aston University
Michael Fitzpatrick, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Lloyd's Register Foundation Chair in Structural Integrity and Systems Performance, Coventry University
Could someone become a superhero in real life? – Emma, aged six, Tonbridge, UK
Do you know the difference between these two groups of superheroes?
Dr Strange, Scarlet Witch, Superman.
Black Panther, Black Widow, Iron Man.
The answer is that the superheroes in the first group all have personal superpowers that means they can do things that no ordinary human can: Dr Strange can teleport from one place to another, for example, and Scarlet Witch can move things with the power of her mind.
On…
- Tuesday, January 5, 2021