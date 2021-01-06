Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The legitimacy of the US Supreme Court put to the test of its conservatism

By Blandine Chelini-Pont, Professeur des Universités en histoire contemporaine, Aix-Marseille Université (AMU)
Robin D. Presthus, Enseignant au Moravian College de Pennsylvanie, doctorant au Laboratoire Interdisciplinaire De Droit et Mutations Sociales, Aix-Marseille Université (AMU)
The US Supreme Court now clearly leans towards the Conservatives, but it has not become a political tool in the hands of Donald Trump and the Republican Party.


© The Conversation -


