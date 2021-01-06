The legitimacy of the US Supreme Court put to the test of its conservatism
By Blandine Chelini-Pont, Professeur des Universités en histoire contemporaine, Aix-Marseille Université (AMU)
Robin D. Presthus, Enseignant au Moravian College de Pennsylvanie, doctorant au Laboratoire Interdisciplinaire De Droit et Mutations Sociales, Aix-Marseille Université (AMU)
The US Supreme Court now clearly leans towards the Conservatives, but it has not become a political tool in the hands of Donald Trump and the Republican Party.
- Tuesday, January 5, 2021