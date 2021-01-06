Magic, culture and stalactites: how Aboriginal perspectives are transforming archaeological histories
By Bruno David, Professor, Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, Monash University
Chris Urwin, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, Monash University
Jean-Jacques Delannoy, Professor, Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, Université Savoie Mont Blanc
Lynette Russell, ARC Laureate Fellow, Monash University, and Deputy Director of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, Monash University
Russell Mullett, Traditional Custodian — Kurnai, Indigenous Knowledge
Two starkly different research projects at East Gippsland's Cloggs Cave, 50 years apart, show the importance of Indigenous perspectives in archaeology.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 5, 2021