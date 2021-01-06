Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cats with round faces and big eyes might be cute, but you can't tell how they're feeling – new research

By Lauren Finka, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Nottingham Trent University
For decades, humans have been selectively breeding cats and dogs to exhibit exaggerated features – particularly in their faces. When it comes to cats, the very flat, round faces of the modern Persian and Exotic Shorthair are classic examples. These breeds are likely a result of humans’ preference for infant-like features that may directly tap in to our nurturing instincts.

While it might be cute for humans to look at, there are various downsides for the animals when it comes to looking…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


