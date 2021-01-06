Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wanted in 2021: A coherent global health strategy for Canada

By Erica Di Ruggiero, Director, Centre for Global Health & Associate Professor, University of Toronto
Garry Aslanyan, Manager of Partnerships and Governance at the WHO Special Programme TDR, and Adjunct Professor, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto
Share this article
There's no better way and better opportunity for Canada to prove it can be a world leader than now, with a comprehensive global health strategy for the post-pandemic era.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why I might not go back to El Salvador
~ Putting Mary at the centre of Christmas is a challenge to South Africa's prosperity gospel
~ Many of us overestimate our exercise levels – here's how to calculate how much you really do
~ Hilaria Baldwin, cucumber-gate, and why being bilingual is complicated
~ School budgets have held up better than expected in some states, but looming cuts will hurt learning long after pandemic ends
~ In Mike Pence, US evangelicals had their '24-karat-gold' man in the White House. Loyalty may tarnish that legacy
~ What is a margin of error? This statistical tool can help you understand vaccine trials and political polling
~ Legalizing marijuana, once a pipe dream on Capitol Hill, takes an important step forward
~ Trump tapped into white victimhood – leaving fertile ground for white supremacists
~ The fascinating story of placebos – and why doctors should use them more often
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter