Human Rights Observatory

Stopping the spread of COVID-19 misinformation is the best 2021 New Year’s resolution

By Jaigris Hodson, Associate Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies, Royal Roads University
As fake news and propaganda increase, a worthwhile New Year's resolution is getting out of the habit of spreading misinformation. And like any habit, becoming aware of triggers is the first step.


© The Conversation -


