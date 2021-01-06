Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Should Investigate Trump’s Outrageous Georgia Call

Click to expand Image US President Donald Trump returns to the White House following a rally in Georgia, January 4, 2021. © 2021 Erin Scott/Cover Images via AP Images During the four years of Donald Trump’s presidency of the United States, the world has witnessed his administration’s disregard for fundamental rights and utter disdain for the rule of law and longstanding norms of governance. It has become all too easy to become numb to his antics, perhaps from sheer mental exhaustion or from a sense that if we ignore them, the man and his behavior will eventually go away. Yet Trump’s Saturday…


© Human Rights Watch -


