Declining Press Freedom during the pandemic

The runoff election in the southern state of Georgia took place on Tuesday in the United States. While results may not be known for days, what is known is that two candidates could usher in a few firsts if elected. Plus updates on the global response to the pandemic and how China took the lead in media suppression last year.

© Voice of America -


~ Vietnam: three IJAVN journalists given a total of 37 years in prison
~ Bangladesh : Rohingya photographer charged after covering Rohingya refugee transfer
~ Leading Moroccan journalist held on money-laundering charge
~ As Trump campaigns in Georgia, criticism mounts
~ UK court blocks US attempt to extradite Julian Assange, but leaves public interest reporting at risk
~ Congress prepares for Electoral College showdown
~ US/UK: “Future of journalism” at stake as historic extradition decision looms in case of Julian Assange
~ What the Oxford University AstraZeneca vaccine approval means
~ Argentina: Legalization of abortion is an historic victory
