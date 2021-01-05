Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: three IJAVN journalists given a total of 37 years in prison

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled by sentences totalling 37 years in prison that a people’s court in Ho Chi Minh City passed today on three members of the Independent Journalists Association of Vietnam (IJAVN). The sole aim of this purely political trial was to intimidate all Vietnamese citizens fighting for reliable, independently-reported information, RSF said.IJAVN president Pham Chi Dung was given a record 15-year jail sentence at the end of the sham trial, which was completed in less than four hours, while the association’s vice presi

