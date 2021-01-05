Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh : Rohingya photographer charged after covering Rohingya refugee transfer

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the withdrawal of all charges against a well-known photographer of Rohingya origin who was finally released on bail this morning but is still facing up to three years in prison following his arrest in southeastern Bangladesh last week while covering the forced relocation of 200,000 Rohingya refugees to a controversial new camp. Police held Abul Kalam illegally after arresting him at Kutupalong camp, 30 km south of the city of Cox’s Bazaar, on 28 December as he was photographing buses leaving with Rohingyas from thi

© Reporters without borders -


~ Congress prepares for Electoral College showdown
