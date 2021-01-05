Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Leading Moroccan journalist held on money-laundering charge

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns Moroccan journalist Maati Monjib’s detention for the past week on a new charge of money-laundering. The target of judicial harassment for years, this leading intellectual and government critic was arrested by plainclothes police in a restaurant in the Rabat district of Hassan on 29 December and is being held in El Arjat prison.

