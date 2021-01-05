Tolerance.ca
As Trump campaigns in Georgia, criticism mounts

U.S. President Donald Trump is “just plain wrong” about election irregularities in Georgia, the state’s top elections official said Monday as the president headed to the southern state a day before a Senate runoff election that will determine the control of the chamber. Plus, the state of U.S.-Africa foreign relations. And how chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov choreographed "The Queen's Gambit."

© Voice of America -


