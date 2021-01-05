Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UK court blocks US attempt to extradite Julian Assange, but leaves public interest reporting at risk

ReportsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is relieved by the 4 January decision of UK District Judge Vanessa Baraitser blocking the United States’ attempt to extradite Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, but is extremely disappointed by the court’s failure to reject the substance of the case, leaving the door open to further prosecutions on similar grounds.Although Judge Baraitser decided against extradition, the grounds for her decision were strictly

