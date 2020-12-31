Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the Oxford University AstraZeneca vaccine approval means

Share this article
Britain approved another vaccine for the coronavirus Wednesday, this one developed by Oxford University and the pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca. Scientists say the vaccine could be a game-changer in the global fight against the pandemic. Plus, more than 20 people died in a rocket attack at Aden Airport. And how the science of deep-sea studies can help formulate new global policies.

Read complete article
© Voice of America -


More
~ Argentina: Legalization of abortion is an historic victory
~ At least 7 dead in Croatia earthquake
~ At least 7 dead in Croatia earthquake
~ China: Hong Kong youths at risk of torture after being convicted in unfair trial
~ At least 7 dead in Croatia earthquake
~ Congolese journalist held on defamation charge
~ Fifty Years After Safety Act, US Workers Still at Risk
~ Chinese journalist who covered Covid-19 sentenced to four years in jail
~ RSF’s 2020 Round-up: 50 journalists killed, two-thirds in countries “at peace”
~ WHO: The world must prepare for future pandemics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter