Human Rights Observatory

Argentina: Legalization of abortion is an historic victory

Amnesty International welcomes the historic passage of the law enabling the legal termination of pregnancy up to the 14th week of gestation in Argentina, an achievement that serves as an inspiration to other countries in the region and around the world to move towards recognizing access to safe, legal abortion and thus realize the human rights of women, girls and people with reproductive capacity.

© Amnesty International -


