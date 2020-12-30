Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At least 7 dead in Croatia earthquake

Share this article
Croatia has deployed its military to assist with clean-up operations as the search for the missing continues after a second deadly earthquake At least 7 people have died and more than 20 are injured. Plus, authorities in Spain conducted a raid on an international weapons ring. And learning lessons from the deep Atlantic Ocean.

Read complete article
© Voice of America -


More
~ Argentina: Legalization of abortion is an historic victory
~ At least 7 dead in Croatia earthquake
~ China: Hong Kong youths at risk of torture after being convicted in unfair trial
~ At least 7 dead in Croatia earthquake
~ Congolese journalist held on defamation charge
~ Fifty Years After Safety Act, US Workers Still at Risk
~ Chinese journalist who covered Covid-19 sentenced to four years in jail
~ RSF’s 2020 Round-up: 50 journalists killed, two-thirds in countries “at peace”
~ WHO: The world must prepare for future pandemics
~ WHO: The world must prepare for future pandemics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter