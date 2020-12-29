Tolerance.ca
Congolese journalist held on defamation charge

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of Pius Romain Rolland Ngoie, a well-known freelance journalist who has been held on a criminal defamation charge for the past week in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and is due to appear in court for a releasel hearing today.

