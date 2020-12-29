Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese journalist who covered Covid-19 sentenced to four years in jail

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Chinese regime to immediately release Zhang Zhan, a lawyer-turned-journalist who was recently sentenced to a four-year prison term for reporting on the Covid-19 outbreak.After a mere three-hour trial, lawyer-turned-journalist Zhang Zhan, 37, was sentenced on 28th December to four years in prison by a Shanghai court on the charge of “picking quarrel

© Reporters without borders -


