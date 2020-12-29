Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

WHO: The world must prepare for future pandemics

Top officials at the World Health Organization held their final briefing of the year Monday, warning that COVID-19 should serve as a "wake up call" and that the world should prepare a possibly more severe pandemic in the future. Plus, what impact will two acts in the new U.S. government funding bill have on Sino-U.S. relations? And what impact has the pandemic had on the film industry?

© Voice of America -


