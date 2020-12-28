Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reuters cameraman held without charge in Addis Ababa

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns Reuters cameraman Kumerra Gemechu’s detention without charge in an increasingly fraught climate for journalists in Ethiopia. A Reuters journalist for the past decade, Kumerra was arrested on 24 December in the capital, Addis Ababa, and was formally placed in custody the next day.About ten policemen arrested Kumerra Gemechu at his home, seizing his laptop and several USB sticks, according t

© Reporters without borders -


