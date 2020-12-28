Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

WHO: Don't squander virus sacrifices

Share this article
In a holiday message, the head of the World Health Organization urged people around the globe celebrating holidays not to squander the sacrifices made by first-line professionals during the pandemic. This as vaccines continue to be rolled out. Plus, what impact has the pandemic had on climate change? And as 2020 comes to a close, a look at ten of the best African music videos.

Read complete article
© Voice of America -


More
~ China: Free Journalists, Activists
~ 2020 Pandemic Special
~ Turkey: Draft Law Threatens Civil Society
~ RSF joins other NGOs in amicus brief in WhatsApp suit against NSO Group
~ Turkey: RSF condemns journalist’s “insane” 27-year jail sentence
~ Three videos about the press freedom situation in Belarus
~ Russian Court Sentences Opposition Figure to 2-Year Suspended Sentence
~ Central African Republic: Rebel Violence Threatens Elections
~ Two more arrests in Egypt
~ Online memorial and writing prize launched to mark 30th birthday of slain journalist Christopher Allen
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter