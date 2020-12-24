Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Draft Law Threatens Civil Society

Click to expand Image On December 24, Turkey’s parliament is due to vote on a new law that will increase the Interior Ministry’s powers to restrict NGOs’ activities and threatens the right to freedom of association.  © 2020 AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici (Istanbul) – The Turkish government should withdraw provisions in a draft law that would arbitrarily curtail nongovernmental organizations’ activities and have the potential to violate the right to freedom of association, Human Rights Watch said today. Parliament is due to vote on the law on December 24, 2020. The draft law, the Law on Preventing…

© Human Rights Watch -


