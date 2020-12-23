Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF joins other NGOs in amicus brief in WhatsApp suit against NSO Group

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is one of eight NGOs that have filed an amicus brief in a case against NSO Group, an Israeli company specializing in spyware, because one of its products was allegedly used to exploit a vulnerability in WhatsApp to spy on the phones of more than 100 civil society activists and journalists.The eight NGOs filed their amicus brief today with the Californian court where WhatsApp has brought a

© Reporters without borders -


