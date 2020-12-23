Tolerance.ca
Turkey: RSF condemns journalist’s “insane” 27-year jail sentence

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns today’s insane decision by a Turkish court to sentence the well-known journalist Can Dündar to more than 27 years in prison on charges of spying and abetting a terrorist organization, and calls on the judicial authorities to quash this conviction.Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns today’s insane decision by a Turkish court to sentence th

© Reporters without borders


