Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three videos about the press freedom situation in Belarus

Share this article
NewsAs a crackdown of unprecedented proportions continues in Belarus, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is releasing video interviews with three Belarusian journalists who have been battling to keep reporting.Читать на русском / Read in Russian

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ RSF joins other NGOs in amicus brief in WhatsApp suit against NSO Group
~ Turkey: RSF condemns journalist’s “insane” 27-year jail sentence
~ Russian Court Sentences Opposition Figure to 2-Year Suspended Sentence
~ Central African Republic: Rebel Violence Threatens Elections
~ Two more arrests in Egypt
~ Online memorial and writing prize launched to mark 30th birthday of slain journalist Christopher Allen
~ Saudi Arabia: Personal Drivers Face Abuse
~ Kyrgyzstan: Increased Interference in Trade Union Activities
~ Britain copes with multiple travel bans
~ Kyrgyzstan: Increased Interference in Trade Union Activities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter