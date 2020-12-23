Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Two more arrests in Egypt

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of a newspaper editor and a blogger, whose arrests have brought the number of journalists detained arbitrarily in Egypt to 31.Al-Shaab newspaper editor Amer Abdel Moneim was arrested at his home in the Cairo district of Gizeh on the night of 18 December and was placed in

