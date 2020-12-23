Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Personal Drivers Face Abuse

Share this article
Click to expand Image Foreign laborers work on the construction of new luxury houses in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, April 2019.  © 2019 FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – Saudi Arabia should put in place labor and immigration reforms to protect domestic workers, including personal drivers, Human Rights Watch said today. New Human Rights Watch research highlights that domestic workers remain the least protected and most vulnerable to abuse. The Saudi authorities announced reforms in October 2020 to the notorious kafala (sponsorship) system, which ties the legal status of millions…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Two more arrests in Egypt
~ Online memorial and writing prize launched to mark 30th birthday of slain journalist Christopher Allen
~ Kyrgyzstan: Increased Interference in Trade Union Activities
~ Britain copes with multiple travel bans
~ Kyrgyzstan: Increased Interference in Trade Union Activities
~ Nicaragua: Law Threatens Free, Fair Elections
~ Turkey: Release Unlawfully Jailed Opposition Politician
~ Kazakhstan’s Domestic Violence Survivors Push for Legal Protections
~ Lawsuits aim to intimidate Brazilian journalists over rape trial coverage
~ Qatar: Wage Abuse Action Shortchanges Workers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter