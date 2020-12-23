Tolerance.ca
Britain copes with multiple travel bans

Over 40 countries have imposed travel bans on people arriving from Britain, after the government announced last week it had detected a new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus. Plus, Scientists say a second, more serious, wave of COVID-19 in South Africa is being driven, in part, by a new variant of the virus. and One Hong Kong family prepares to say goodbye.

