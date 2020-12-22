Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Release Unlawfully Jailed Opposition Politician

Click to expand Image Selahattin Demirtaş, former co-chair of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), has been held in Edirne F-type Prison since November 4, 2016. © 2020 Private (Istanbul) – Turkey must ensure the immediate release from detention of an opposition politician, Selahattin Demirtaş, following a European Court of Human Rights’ Grand Chamber ruling on December 22, 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. The Grand Chamber ruled that in initially detaining Demirtaş and then prolonging his detention for over four years, the Turkish government pursued an ulterior purpose of…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


