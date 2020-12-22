Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan’s Domestic Violence Survivors Push for Legal Protections

Share this article
Click to expand Image Participants protest against discrimination and gender-based violence during a rally held by members of feminist organizations and social activists in Almaty, Kazakhstan September 28, 2019. The placard reads "To jail for violence, not truth".  © 2019 REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev Ainagul from Aktobe, Gulnara from Kostanai, Arailym from Almaty, and Madina from Karaganda: these women from cities across Kazakhstan share a painful connection. They are all survivors of domestic violence at the hands of their abusive partners or husbands.   Their personal stories were made public…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Kyrgyzstan: Increased Interference in Trade Union Activities
~ Nicaragua: Law Threatens Free, Fair Elections
~ Turkey: Release Unlawfully Jailed Opposition Politician
~ Lawsuits aim to intimidate Brazilian journalists over rape trial coverage
~ Qatar: Wage Abuse Action Shortchanges Workers
~ Uganda: Northern Village May Be Disenfranchised
~ South Korea: Revise Intelligence Act Amendments
~ China: Repression Threatens Winter Olympics
~ Another journalist murdered in Afghanistan, third in six weeks
~ Former minister sues Congolese journalist for quoting NGO report
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter