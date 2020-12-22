Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lawsuits aim to intimidate Brazilian journalists over rape trial coverage

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the defamation suits brought against two Brazilian media outlets and a reporter over a shocking story about a rape trial in which the defence lawyer verbally attacked and humiliated the alleged victim. The lawsuits, which refer to reporters as “snipers in journalists' clothing,” are intended to retaliate against investigative journalism and threaten press freedom, RSF says. Published by The Intercept Brasil on 2 November after previously

© Reporters without borders -


