Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: Humanitarian Groups Under Attack

Click to expand Image Children eat lunch at Madre Asunción's community kitchen, which is ran by the NGO Alimenta La Solidaridad, on October 9, 2019 in Petare, Caracas, Venezuela. © Leonardo Fernández Viloria/Getty Images (Washington, DC) – Venezuelan authorities are harassing and criminally prosecuting civil society organizations that are doing essential work to address the ongoing humanitarian emergency in the country, Human Rights Watch said today. Starting in November 2020, Venezuelan authorities under Nicolás Maduro and security forces have carried out a systematic campaign against…

© Human Rights Watch -


