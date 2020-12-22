Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea: Revise Intelligence Act Amendments

Share this article
Click to expand Image South Korean President Moon Jae-in, bottom, speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, October 28, 2020.  © 2020 Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool Photo via AP (Seoul) – The South Korean government should revise recent amendments to the National Intelligence Service Act that could be abused by the country’s intelligence agency, Human Rights Watch said today. The amendments, rather than constraining the authority of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), contains broad and vaguely defined language and authorizes the agency to continue collecting information under…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Lawsuits aim to intimidate Brazilian journalists over rape trial coverage
~ Qatar: Wage Abuse Action Shortchanges Workers
~ Uganda: Northern Village May Be Disenfranchised
~ China: Repression Threatens Winter Olympics
~ Another journalist murdered in Afghanistan, third in six weeks
~ Former minister sues Congolese journalist for quoting NGO report
~ Venezuela: Humanitarian Groups Under Attack
~ Navalny releases audio of plot to killl him
~ Sudan: Security Forces Kill Protesters in Eastern Sudan
~ In a Pandemic Year, Some Good News for Children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter