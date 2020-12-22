Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China: Repression Threatens Winter Olympics

Click to expand Image Photo of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games logo in Zhangjiakou City where the 2022 Winter Olympic Games will take place, September 17, 2020, Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, China.  © 2020 Imaginechina via AP Images (New York) –The Chinese government’s heightened repression from Xinjiang to Hong Kong threatens its hosting of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach. The Beijing Winter Olympics are scheduled to begin on February 4, 2022. Human Rights Watch detailed…

© Human Rights Watch -


